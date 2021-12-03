Bengaluru: Jobs platform, Apna on Friday announced the appointment of former Sharechat executive Mithun Madhusudan as the head of product - communities, as the company looks to bolster its leadership team.

As part of his new role, Madhusudan will work towards crafting a better user experience for Apna’s communities, which helps skilled workers interact and learn from each other.

In his previous role at Sharechat, Madhusudan launched live audio chat rooms and turned it into a large revenue-generating business within 12 months.

“Mithun brings with him an in-depth understanding of consumers and industry best practices. We will leverage his expertise in crafting a greater user experience as we build for the world. He will play a pivotal role in strengthening apna’s communities and help us drive our mission of #AcceleratingIndia," said Karthik Manivannan, chief operating officer of Communities at apna.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore, Madhusudan has worked across multiple verticals and built content products that focus on content creation, content discovery, personalization, and chat rooms. His expertise lies in enhancing consumer experience through innovations in video, social, content, and mobile, the company said in a statement.

“Apna has been playing an important role in solving the earth-scale problem of skilling and unemployment. Apna communities is a critical part of solving this at scale and allows the rising workforce to connect with peers, showcase their work, share ideas and opportunities with each other. The communities are also helping them create their digital professional identity," said Madhusudan.

In September, Apna turned unicorn after it raised $100 million as part of its Series C round led by existing investor Tiger Global Management. The new round also saw investments from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequ-oia Capital India, Maverick Ventures and GSV Ventures.

The company now plans to onboard more than 400 professionals in the next 6 months to accelerate its next phase of growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.