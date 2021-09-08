MUMBAI : Apna.co, a professional networking and jobs platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding with AkzoNobel India Limited to help painters, paint contractors and allied workers access hyper-local job opportunities.

This collaboration shall help painters with career information, soft skilling programs, and networking with fellow professionals, opportunities to showcase their work and share knowledge. With the expansive reach of apna, the program is expected to benefit lakhs of painters and paint contractors.

All the youth undergoing vocational training in decorative paints at AkzoNobel Paint Academy will be facilitated with curated online training, live and recorded webinars on professional networking and community engagement by the Apna platform to raise awareness among the painters and paint contractors.

Apna.co will also facilitate AkzoNobel dealers and distributors to hire skilled workers directly from the app.

Nirmit Parikh, founder, and chief executive officer, Apna.co, said, “With the lockdown of the pandemic years left behind, we believe that it is the right time to invest in new skilling programs in this domain. We see this partnership going a long way in contributing to the enhancement of lives of our aspiring workforce."

Apna.co’s vertical communities will mine new networking, collaborating and job discovery opportunities for the talented workforce in the painting industry.

The company said a large section of the unorganised workforce across India will now get a professional and credible digital identity for the first time, which in turn will boost their employability.

Both AkzoNobel and Apna.co have collaborated to create more meaningful opportunities for skilled professionals and deliver strategic benefits through the technology platform present in 28 Indian cities.

Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director, AkzoNobel India said, “Covid-19 has accelerated the need for digital outreach across all sections of society. In these unprecedented times, AkzoNobel’s MoU with apna.co aims to fast-track enhance employability of the painting community across India. We are confident that apna’s specially crafted professional programs will enhance the learning, professional networking & new job opportunities for the painting workforce."

