Applied Materials looks to ramp up investment in India’s deep-tech startups

Mansi Verma
4 min read8 Apr 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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Applied Materials' venture arm Applied Ventures has joined the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) as a corporate strategic partner, signalling a deeper engagement with the country’s semiconductor and deep-tech ecosystem.
Summary
Applied Materials is spending more time tracking opportunities in India than before, as policy support and early-stage investments are beginning to translate into a stronger pipeline of startups.

Applied Materials, Inc. is sharpening its focus on India’s deal pipeline, with its venture arm, Applied Ventures Llc, intensifying efforts to scout and evaluate deep-tech startups in the country as it shows early signs of maturity, its senior executives told Mint.

The US-based semiconductor equipment major is “spending more energy” tracking opportunities in the country than before, as policy support and early-stage investments begin to translate into a stronger pipeline of startups, said Om Nalamasu, chief technology officer (CTO) of Applied Materials.

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“With initiatives like ISM 1.0 (India Semiconductor Mission 1.0), ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation), and RDI (research, development, and innovation) funds, we expect a significant increase in both the number and quality of ideas emerging from India,” he said.

Nalamasu added that the firm is also engaging with government-backed initiatives such as fund-of-funds structures aimed at boosting domestic innovation.

Applied Ventures has joined the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) as a corporate strategic partner, signalling a deeper engagement with the country’s semiconductor and deep-tech ecosystem.

Globally, it has invested over $500 million across more than 100 companies, deploying about $100 million annually across 19 countries. It has seen more than 10 listing exits and multiple mergers and acquisitions.

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In India, however, its exposure remains limited so far. One of its early investments, Tessolve, the Bengaluru-based semiconductor engineering firm, was acquired by Hero Electronix. More recently, in 2024, it made a growth equity investment in Gurugram-based electronics product design, software and manufacturing company VVDN Technologies.

Bullish on India

The renewed focus on India is part of a broader evolution in Applied Materials’ presence in the country, which has historically been centred around engineering and design.

Avi Avula, president at Applied Materials India, said the company is now moving up the value chain. “Over time, we have also expanded into product development and research and development. We are moving beyond just engineering and design to actually building products. As the ecosystem evolves, especially with fabs coming up, we expect to support them through sales interfaces and technical capabilities,” he said.

Despite this shift, India’s contribution to the company’s global revenue remains negligible due to the absence of semiconductor manufacturing in the country.

“We sell to fabs like TSMC or Samsung, and since India does not yet have production, revenue from the country is minimal. That will change as fabs come up, such as Tata’s, but for now, India’s role is primarily as a delivery and engineering centre,” Avula said.

India’s growing demand for chips is expected to be a key driver of this transition.

“India is expected to become the third-largest economy, and chip demand is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030. Currently, all of this demand is met through imports,” he added.

The company, which entered India in 2002, is also preparing to deepen its R&D and product development footprint in the country, backed by earlier announced investments. In 2023, Applied Materials committed $400 million over four years to build a new engineering centre in the country.

India for the world

“We are waiting for ISM 2.0 to scale further, which will allow us to expand beyond design into building products and creating intellectual property in India. Over time, this should lead to global product sales originating from India,” Avula said.

Applied Materials also expects its investments to catalyse wider ecosystem growth. “For every dollar we invest, we expect our suppliers to invest five times that amount. This could lead to about $2 billion of ecosystem investment,” he said.

The company has also begun participating in the country's early semiconductor manufacturing efforts. On 4 December, Mint reported that Applied Materials, along with the Tata group and other firms, was part of a 4,500 crore project to upgrade the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali to produce more advanced industrial chips.

Also Read | Why India’s ₹1.6-trillion semiconductor bet looks more Intel than Nvidia

However, executives cautioned that India’s deep-tech ecosystem remains at an early stage, with structural gaps that need to be addressed. “There isn’t a lack of capital globally, there’s a lack of good ideas,” Nalamasu said, adding that deep-tech innovation requires stronger infrastructure, including labs, manufacturing capabilities and testing environments.

Still, the company believes the country can play a larger role in solving global technological challenges as its ecosystem matures.

“India needs deep-tech for its own growth, but deep-tech also needs India,” Avula said. “There is a large pool of talent that can be deployed to solve global challenges… If even a fraction of India’s talent focuses on deep tech, it can significantly accelerate global innovation.”

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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