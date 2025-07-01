AppsForBharat raises ₹175 crore in funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture
The company crossed a revenue rate of ₹100 crore in FY25 and facilitated 52 lakh online pujas and offerings at more than 70 temples across India, its founder Prashant Sachan said.
BENGALURU : AppsForBharat, which runs online devotional app Sri Mandir, has raised ₹175 crore in a Series C funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital with participation from existing investors Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum, Elevation Capital, and Peak XV Partners.