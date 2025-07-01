AppsForBharat raises ₹175 crore in funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture

“We have grown by 2X in the last 6 months and have been able to create significant value to our temple partners and our devotees. We’ve not only brought ease, convenience and satisfaction to our devotees but more importantly enabled consistent, year-round revenue for priests, local vendors, and service providers in temple towns. These communities have traditionally depended on seasonal footfall. By digitising their services, we’re helping uplift livelihoods and bring stability to an otherwise informal and fragmented ecosystem," Sachan said.