Companies
Aramco’s VC arm in talks for India team
Summary
- Saudi Aramco's VC arm to invest in Indian startups
- It will look to invest in more than a dozen startups
MUMBAI : The venture capital (VC) arm of Saudi Aramco is building an India team and scouting for early-stage deals in the country, two people aware of the plans said, in a move to leverage India’s startup story and widen the fund’s global reach.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more