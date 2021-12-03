OPEN APP
MUMBAI: Arcab, a Dubai-based start-up and technology-enabled bus aggregator, has raised an undisclosed sum in seed round by We Founder Circle, UpSparks VC, Charles & Zaim Azrak, and other angel investors.

Arcab allows fleet owners to make more money by increasing the utilisation of their vehicles. The company works with 40 plus operators including Europcar, Avis and Dubai Taxi corporation with over 3k+ buses in their supply pool.

The brand plans to utilising the funds to build, maintain and scale the technology infrastructure that facilitates the multi-sided marketplace.

The startup will also focus on activities related to scaling operations, building the brand and creating a sale and marketing engine to fuel expansion.

“Arcab has come up with a unique business model, executing a fine technology infrastructure. They have identified some really good markets for expansion that hold great potential. Their business model will not just offer services to organisations and users, but also empowers owners with fleets to get the ball rolling again," said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder & CEO, We Found Circle.

The brand’s USP lies in its tech enablement which allows a fleet operator to reduce downtime, avoid manual control, optimise fleet, and increase profits.

“The next 18 months are going to be very exciting and crucial for us to move quickly, ramp up our operations and scale our footprint in the region," said Bilal Shabandri ,Co-founder & CEO, Arcab.

