Pune-based Arcatron Mobility, which manufactures mobility devices for assisted living, has raised an undisclosed amount in growth financing through revenue based financing platform Klub, that startup said in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by four NIT Calicut alumni, Ganesh Sonawane, Laxmikant Banjarey, Kunal Kamble and Dewaj Baruah, Arcatron will use the funds raised through Klub to ramp up inventory/production.

Arcatron Mobility has raised total funding of $646K from Angel and Seed investors. In April 2021, Arcatron Mobility had raised $61.3K from Indian Angel Network.

Arcatron is building premium mobility products for assisted living such as wheelchairs and wheelchair accessories, toilet and bathroom aids, sleeping aids etc.

Last year, Arcatron launched a premium range of customised covid-19 products to protect its customers.

“We started Arcatron to build world-class mobility devices and offer assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with limited mobility. Arcatron has grown year on year at 250% and in Klub we have found the perfect growth partner. We are seeing a constant uptick in demand and with Klub capital, we aim to build inventory and ramp up production. For niche brands like us, Klub is an ideal investment platform offering flexible, non-dilutive growth capital." said Ganesh Sonawane, Co-founder & CEO, Arcatron Mobility.

