Arcatron Mobility raises undisclosed sum from Klub

“We started Arcatron to build world-class mobility devices and offer assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with limited mobility. Arcatron has grown year on year at 250% and in Klub we have found the perfect growth partner. We are seeing a constant uptick in demand and with Klub capital, we aim to build inventory and ramp up production. For niche brands like us, Klub is an ideal investment platform offering flexible, non-dilutive growth capital." said Ganesh Sonawane, Co-founder & CEO, Arcatron Mobility.