Are investors confident about Flex workspaces?

The post-pandemic era made organizations and employees recognize the need for a new work model—a model which would provide employees with flexibility without compromising on collaboration and team bonding. This led large enterprises to adopt the hybrid model through flexible workspaces, work from anywhere policies or a shift to hub-and-spoke models, thus increasing employee satisfaction and reducing rental costs by opting to partner with flex workspaces. As offices started to re-open and businesses embraced the new normal, there was a sense of realization among investors that offices are indispensable—the nature and style of working could change, but physical offices would still exist in a modified form.