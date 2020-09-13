Around 20% of online train ticket inventory has opened up for public: RailYatri

Apart from train bookings, RailYatri also offers bus booking options, but this option is mostly dedicated to users whose train tickets are wait-listed. Mint reported on May 2019 that around 40% of the daily 600,000 train bookings made in India, via both online and offline medium, go directly into a wait-list, as per data sourced from Confirmtkt. Black-marketing of tickets, low capacity on non-premium trains and the rising influence of middlemen in train ticketing are contributing factors to wait-listed tickets.