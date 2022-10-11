Artha Group launches 450 crore Artha Select Fund

Artha Venture Fund’s final close was announced in June 2021 at over ₹225 crore, exceeding its initial target corpus of ₹200 crore. The fund has made 27 investments so far, with a combined valuation of more than ₹3,600 crore
NEW DELHI: Artha Group on Tuesday announced the launch of its ₹450 crore micro venture capital fund, Artha Select Fund (ASF).
The Mumbai-based firm has raised capital from Kirloskar Family Office, the family office of former Reliance Capital CIS Madhusudan Kela, British International Investment’s managing director Abhinav Sinha, accounting firm Karnavat and Co.’s Narendra Karnavat, Jashvant Raval of JCR & Co, SAT Industries, Varun Bansal of Jayashree Polymers, Rajiv Lakhotia of Shree Karni Fabcom, and several other investors.
Sinha will also join the investment committee at ASF. He was already an internal committee member at Artha Venture Fund (AVF), for which the firm raised ₹100 crore. It claims that the capital was raised in less than 3 weeks.
With the Artha Select Fund, the firm will invest in follow-on rounds of its portfolio startups. The fund will commit up to ₹20 crore in the Series B round and an additional ₹20 crore in the Series C round in startups where Artha is already an investor. It will back 12-14 startups through this vehicle.
The first close of the fund will be announced along with its first investment shortly, Artha said in a release.
“We see early-growth rounds as an amazing investment opportunity to back founders at a critical inflexion point in their venture journey. With ASF, we provide our founders with the added firepower to chase sound business metrics like revenues, positive unit economics, and profitability," said Anirudh A. Damani, managing partner, Artha Select Fund.
Artha Venture Fund’s final close was announced in June 2021 at over ₹225 crore, exceeding its initial target corpus of ₹200 crore. The fund has made 27 investments so far, with a combined valuation of more than ₹3,600 crore.
The firm claims that AVF has provided impressive portfolio returns to investors with a 3.61x MoIC (Multiple on Invested Capital) and 120%+ IRR (internal rate of return) as the earliest investor in these startups.
Its portfolio companies include LenDenClub, Daalchini, Agnikul, Everest Fleet, HobSpace, InstaAstro, Nirmalaya, and KarmaLife, among others.
Artha Group, the umbrella entity of ASF, has made investments in more than 100 startups across India, the US, Israel, Africa, and the UK. OYO, Purplle, LeveragEdu, Tala, IconBuild, Rapido, Coutloot, Chai Break, Karza Technologies, and Mobilewalla are some startups in its global portfolio.