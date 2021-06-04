Artha Venture Fund (AVF) on Thursday said it has reached the final close of its debut fund at ₹220 crore, and will invest in 12-15 startups in 2021-22.

Over 50 limited partners (LPs) participated in the fund. More than half of the investments came from family offices, and from over 20 listed companies which participated directly or through promoter entities. Non-resident Indians, ultra-rich individuals, super angels and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) invested the rest, Artha Venture Fund said.

The fund invests in business-to-business (B2B), direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors and D2C enablers among others, and had targeted raising ₹200 crore. However, high investor interest and the performance of the seed fund prompted AVF to overshoot its target and exercise the green-shoe option, AVF said.

AVF is a Category I alternative investment fund (AIF) that invests in startups across seed, pre-Series A and Series-A levels of growth. The fund has allocated over 65% of its corpus for follow-on rounds and will make 10-12 seed investments per year.

Anirudh A. Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund said, “I am delighted with the confidence that our investors have shown in our investment strategy. Besides exceeding our targeted raise two months ahead of schedule, almost 50% of our first cohort of LPs doubled down on their earlier investments. Many referred us to people in their network. Their reinvestment in and promotion of our fund within their network is a clear indicator that our fund strategy and structure resonate with them at a deeper level."

“Our portfolio-wide revenues grew 3x in one year without raising additional capital. This frugal but explosive growth is what excites us and our investors. We will continue to scout for seed+ stage deals in our preferred investment themes of D2C, D2C enablers and B2B. Another sleeping giant that has piqued our interest in the last 12 months is the gaming sector, especially for the masses," he added.

The entire corpus of the fund, which had started raising capital in late 2018, will be deployed in the next 24-30 months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.