Wealth management and investment advisory firm, Arthya Wealth & Investments on Tuesday said that it has raised $1 million as a part of its pre-series A funding led by family offices of industrialist Rishi Kumar Bagla (Bagla Group) and technocrat Krishen Lal Khanna (Trenton Investments).

According to the company, the funds will be used for strengthening operations, growing the team and in market expansion.

The year-old entity uses technology to help simplify investments, for customers, while providing them comprehensive reporting and portfolio tracking services.

Arthya Wealth is also looking to introduce portfolio management services on its platform, the company said.

“We are extremely pleased with the firm validation of our platform and approach towards wealth management from marquee investors and clients across the board. Our organization functions with the motto of simplifying investing, Intelligently. Our endeavor is to plug the quality gap in last mile delivery of judicious advice," said Gaurav Arora, founder and managing director, Arthya Wealth and Investments.

Prior to founding Arthya Wealth in 2020, Arora served as the chief investment officer at Religare Private Wealth. He was also senior vice president of products at IIFL Private Wealth Management.

“Within a very short period, Arthya Wealth has created tremendous value for their clients. Gaurav and his team have demonstrated a winning combination of sharp intellect, knowledge and business acumen. With a very strong understanding of their clients’ needs and their in-depth expertise, Arthya has the potential to make a significant positive impact in this space," said Rishi Kumar Bagla.

“Arthya team’s commitment towards transparently helping clients make prudent investment decisions, their focus on avoiding the pitfalls of sales pressure and the discernible high quality of investment advice they offer are a few things that struck me about the company. We are excited to be a part of their next phase of growth," said Krishen Lal Khanna, chairman and managing partner at Trenton Investments company Pvt. Ltd.

Arthya Wealth currently has offices in Mumbai, Indore and Nagpur, and looks to expand to other cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad.

