As early stage deals dip, startups brace for a funding winter

BENGALURU: Investors and founders in India’s startup ecosystem are bracing for a funding winter in 2020-21, as indicated by the slump in seed and early stage funding—considered crucial capital for startups—in the March quarter.

The covid-19 pandemic has challenged startup valuations, especially in the consumer Internet segment. A change in consumption pattern among consumers due to the nationwide lockdown, coupled with limited partners (LPs) turning cautious about their fund allocations, will hit early-stage funding in the upcoming quarters, investors and industry experts said.

The number of seed-stage deals in India fell 29% sequentially in the March quarter, while the number of early stage deals (Series A and B) declined around 30%, according to data sourced from Tracxn, an investment tracking platform.

In the reporting quarter, early stage funding volumes took the biggest hit, declining by around 40% to $534.48 million from $890.62 million in Q3FY20.

The volume of seed-stage deals also dropped 22% to around $84.62 million in Q4FY20 from $108 million in Q3FY20.

When compared to the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY19), seed-stage funding volumes have declined around 24.2%, while early-stage volumes have dipped by around 18.5%.

However, FY20 witnessed an 18% increase in the total volume of deals (early, seed, and late-stage) amounting to $14.15 billion when compared with $11.9 billion in FY19.

Tracxn data also showed that the number of deals in India’s startup ecosystem in FY20 decreased by 14% to around 1,175 deals.

Although overall funding volumes increased in FY20, largely led by unicorn startups and late stage firms, early stage deals are expected to take a severe haircut in the upcoming quarters.

“Seed and early stage funding will drop by 70-80% in the next quarter. Very few small funds and early stage funds in the country today are in a position to honour term sheets that are already fixed. There will be some refreshing in terms sheets, delay in cash disbursements, and a relook at valuations," said Anand Lunia, founding partner of early stage fund India Quotient.

He added that since LPs have no visibility on the relaxation of the nationwide lockdown, and especially due to losses they have incurred in the public markets, they are tweaking allocation of funds in private equity markets.

“Many LPs have strict allocations of their funds among public and private markets options. And if the returns in public markets fall drastically, then they will automatically reduce their allocation in private equity funds. Also if their equity portions start showing diminished returns, then they will decrease fund allocation in debt options," added Lunia.

However, some investors point out that the tech industry, including the startup ecosystem, had witnessed a similar crisis in 2008 and 2009. Many early and late stage investors have made satisfactory returns from their portfolios that were funded during that period.

“Around nine startups, including big names such as Zomato, Dream11, Druva, Paperboat, Practo, PolicyBazaar, Capillary Technologies, and many others that launched their businesses during or just after the economic crisis in 2008 and 2009, have reached billion-dollar valuations. Early backers of these firms have made an impressive return on their investments," said Anuj Golecha, co-founder of early stage investment firm Venture Catalysts.

He added that since both founders and investors were cautious during the last economic crisis, most of the deals went through greater scrutiny. “Hence a better price and valuation was negotiated (in 2008-09) and I expect this to repeat in the current scenario".