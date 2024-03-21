As Fisker fails, EV startups need to learn from China

Speeding up product development might be a more effective way to lighten the car industry’s debilitating capital burden than outsourcing production.

The Californian dream of making cars without factories needs to give way to a more Chinese one: churning them out fast.

Fisker is the latest electric-vehicle startup to run low on financial charge. Having put out a “going concern" warning last month, it said this week that it had secured $150 million of additional funds, but terms were punitive. Negotiations with a “large automaker" over an investment also continue.

However this story ends, it will probably spell the failure of Los Angeles-based Fisker's experiment in building an "asset-light" car business. The company's pitch to investors centered on the theory that outsourcing production to third parties would save it billions of dollars in capital investment, smoothing the path to profitability.

It was a seductive idea, given the high profit margins achieved in other U.S. industries that have gone down that route in recent decades. Since Nike pioneered the model with shoes, the products involved have become more complex, culminating in the meteoric rise of Apple with its designed-in-California, made-in-China devices. Why not vehicles?

The difference between cars and shoes or iPhones might be that profitability in the car industry is hugely dependent on factories operating near full tilt, rather than design as at Nike or an operating system as at Apple. When production is so central to business success or failure, it can’t be outsourced on terms that another company would rationally accept.

"You need your plants humming and it's hard to do that in an arm's length environment," says Mark Wakefield, automotive managing director at advisory firm AlixPartners.

Third-party vehicle manufacturers do exist, but they have typically been used for additional production capacity or making low-volume specialty products at a relatively high variable cost, not mass outsourcing. Nor do they operate in low-cost regions: Fisker’s debut Ocean sport-utility vehicle is being made by Canada’s Magna International in Austria and shipped to the U.S. No wonder the startup is running out of money.

The other listed startup that outsources production, Polestar Automotive, was also running low on funding before a fresh capital infusion last month. The most basic lesson here is not to underestimate the time it takes to get EV projects off the ground, whoever owns the factories. With no revenues, time is money for startups. Wakefield roughly estimates the total cost of getting to the point where cash flows in the door rather than out at $10 billion.

Unlike Fisker, Polestar's survival has never been in question because it is part of Chinese auto group Geely's empire, giving it readier access to both funds and factories. Fisker could likewise end up getting drawn into the orbit of an incumbent automaker.

If outsourcing production isn’t the answer to the car industry’s capital-intensity problem, what might be? One answer coming from China is speed.

Chinese EV startups seem to be able to launch a vehicle in as little as two years, and perhaps 30% faster than Western peers on average. This helps lower the bill simply by reducing the number of years that a project drains cash rather than generating it.

Rivian burned through $5.9 billion of cash last year. The highest number in the Chinese peer group was $1.5 billion for NIO. The difference can be explained by other factors particular to China too, such as lower labor costs, more government support and less stringent quality regulations. Still, the speed of Chinese innovation brings a cost advantage Western EV startups and incumbent manufacturers alike can learn from.

Ultimately, carmakers need to lighten the industry’s notorious capital requirements by cutting costs. Hopes that somebody else will shoulder them are a dead end.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com

