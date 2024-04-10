As growth moderates, Fractal banks on AI boom
Summary
- AI-driven revenue is yet to come in as companies globally look to further automate their businesses and improve efficiency, said Fractal Analytics co-founder and group chief executive officer Srikanth Velamakanni
Bengaluru: Software-as-a-service platform Fractal Analytics is bullish on growth driven by a surge in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide, even as revenues moderated last year, according to Fractal Analytics co-founder and group chief executive officer Srikanth Velamakanni.