Ashneer Grover exits BharatPe, spotlight on ‘restricted’ stake

“The fundamental fact is that all of you as investors are so far removed from reality that you’ve forgotten what real businesses look like. Your outlook towards BharatPe has been limited to the small window on your Zoom meetings application, far removed from the sweat of the brow that goes into making BharatPe the business leader that it is. None of you, including the ones based in India, have ever been to our office even once since the pandemic turned our lives upside down and sought to suffocate the economy. Not even once. Not Micky. Not Harshjit. Not Mohit. Not Teru San. Not Rahul. Not Deven. No one. None of you even turned up despite an invitation to the inauguration of our new office. This is how connected you are to BharatPe," Grover’s resignation letter to the board said. He was referring to Micky Malka of Ribbit Capital, Harshjit Sethi of Sequoia Capital, Teruhide Sato of Beenext, and Rahul Kishore of Coatue.