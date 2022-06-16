Ashneer Grover plans new startup, looks to raise $200 mn

Grover was sent on a leave of absence in January this year after an audio clip surfaced online where he was heard being aggressive with a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee. Later, Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were accused of financial irregularities, which eventually led to their removal from the company in March. Mint had previously reported that out of the 8.5% owned by Grover, 3.5-4% of the is on account of the stake held on behalf of Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya. If this is added to the 1.4% set to be clawed back by BharatPe, Grover might be left owning 3.5-4% of the company ultimately. As the face of BharatPe, Grover helped turn the fintech into a unicorn in August last year. A startup is termed a unicorn when its valuation crosses $1 billion.

