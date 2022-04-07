Hours after BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover took a dig at the company's CEO Suhail Sameer for maximum cash burn and first quarterly de-growth on Twitter, the latter fired back on another platform LinkedIn.

A BharatPe employee posted that the company has not payed salary for him and other employees for the month of March.

"All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run, small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money for company’s petty cash and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are," the employee wrote.

Ashneer Grover's sister Aashima Grover replied to the post, saying BharatPe's top management is a "shameless bunch".

To which BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer hit back: "Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, last month, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.

Grover, who had to go on leave in January following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and of fraudulent practices, had accused Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.

Following the allegations of financial irregularities under Grover, BharatPe engaged a law firm and risk advisory consultants to conduct a more detailed investigation.

BharatPe first sacked Madhuri Jain which was followed by Grover resigning and the company stripping him of the co-founder and other titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" by "creating fake vendors" to siphon money and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles."

Breaking his silence over allegations of pushing out embattled co-founder Ashneer Grover, BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said he did what was right for the company and investors, and to protect his reputation.

