At BigBasket, why there’s a need for speed

BigBasket’s Balakumar said what will set apart the winner in this race is the ability to understand what the customer needs. While initially, it just incorporated the buying behaviour of online grocery consumers, it is now paying attention to what q-commerce customers want, so that decisions are tailor-made for every dark store. “Hari Menon (co-founder, CEO) has always pushed us and said keep the stocks that the customer wants, not the stock that you want to. In Bengaluru, what the Whitefield customer will look for will be very different from what Malleswaram customers want. Our ability to understand and adapt to that will be critical, and that is what we have been good at," Balakumar added.

