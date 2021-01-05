At fresh fund raise, Cred resets Esop expectations

“Esop monetization during Series C stage is a very positive and encouraging sign as employees can see actual money. Normally, Indian startups wait for a monetization event like an exit or when they get acquired for the employees to encash their vested options. So the trend of Esops being bought when there is fundraising is very encouraging and a good signal for other early-stage startups. It will attract more people to the startup ecosystem," said serial entrepreneur K. Ganesh, who has promoted or invested in companies such as BigBasket, Portea Medical and HomeLane.