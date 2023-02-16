Ather likely to join unicorn club with $250 mn fund raise

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy plans to raise approximately $250 million in a primary infusion, with a significant secondary component, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity. The company aims to secure a post-money valuation of $1.3 billion, the person said. National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), one of the existing investors in the company, is likely to participate in the round. “NIIF may invest to the tune of $50 million. Besides, the company is also in talks with a US-based fund among other investors to lead the round," a second person said, also requesting anonymity. The company, which also counts Hero MotoCorp among its investors, earlier hired investment bank Avendus Capital to scout for investments. While a spokesperson for Avendus declined to comment, email queries sent to Ather Energy and NIIF remained unanswered till press time.In an interview last month, co-founder and chief executive Tarun Mehta said that the company raised a total of $170-$180 million to date. He added that the latest funding round in October valued the company at around $800 million. Highlighting Ather’s growth, Mehta said that the company is already clocked revenue of over ₹2,000 crore, or about $300 million, in January and is likely to hit the $1 billion revenue figure by the end of this year.