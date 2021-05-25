Data collaboration software provider, Atlan, on Tuesday said that it has raised $16 million, as a part of its Series A funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round, apart from high-profile angel investors including - Bob Muglia, former chief executive of Snowflake; Bob Moore and Jake Stein, founders of Stitch; Auren Hoffman, founder of Safegraph and Liveramp, along with Akshay Kothari, chief operating officer of Notion.

According to the company, it plans to use the current fund raise to expand its current team, as it looks to strengthen its product, engineering and marketing functions in India. The company also plans to double its team strength this year.

As a part of the investment, Insight managing director Teddie Wardi will join Atlan’s board of directors.

The three-year-old startup provides a platform which allows large enterprise teams to collaborate smoothly on data projects, and create a single source for all their data assets.

The platform also has deep integrations with tools like Slack, data warehouses like Snowflake, and Redshift, as well as other data science tools for smoother collaboration.

“As the modern data stack becomes mainstream, a collaborative layer that acts as a glue across a variety of tools like Snowflake, Databricks, BI tools, and artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, is becoming a necessity. Atlan is bringing a truly collaborative approach to the modern data stack," said Wardi.

Atlan is currently used by teams at large enterprises and high growth startups, including Unilever, Postman and Delhivery.

“We are excited to partner with Insight as their significant expertise in backing ScaleUp SaaS companies will help accelerate our growth. We will be investing heavily in growing our product & engineering team in India and take great pride in pioneering a new wave of companies in India that are building world class products from India for the rest of the world," said Varun Banka, co-Founder of Atlan.

Atlan started out as an internal project at data for good firm, SocialCops, and was incubated across more than 200 data projects, including India’s National Data Platform, DISHA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.