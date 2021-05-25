Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Atlan raises $16 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners

Atlan raises $16 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners

Premium
Atlan started out as an internal project at data for good firm, SocialCops, and was incubated across more than 200 data projects, including India’s National Data Platform, DISHA. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 09:14 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • The company plans to use the current fund raise to expand its current team, as it looks to strengthen its product, engineering and marketing functions in India

Data collaboration software provider, Atlan, on Tuesday said that it has raised $16 million, as a part of its Series A funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners.

Data collaboration software provider, Atlan, on Tuesday said that it has raised $16 million, as a part of its Series A funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round, apart from high-profile angel investors including - Bob Muglia, former chief executive of Snowflake; Bob Moore and Jake Stein, founders of Stitch; Auren Hoffman, founder of Safegraph and Liveramp, along with Akshay Kothari, chief operating officer of Notion.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round, apart from high-profile angel investors including - Bob Muglia, former chief executive of Snowflake; Bob Moore and Jake Stein, founders of Stitch; Auren Hoffman, founder of Safegraph and Liveramp, along with Akshay Kothari, chief operating officer of Notion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the company, it plans to use the current fund raise to expand its current team, as it looks to strengthen its product, engineering and marketing functions in India. The company also plans to double its team strength this year.

As a part of the investment, Insight managing director Teddie Wardi will join Atlan’s board of directors.

The three-year-old startup provides a platform which allows large enterprise teams to collaborate smoothly on data projects, and create a single source for all their data assets.

The platform also has deep integrations with tools like Slack, data warehouses like Snowflake, and Redshift, as well as other data science tools for smoother collaboration.

“As the modern data stack becomes mainstream, a collaborative layer that acts as a glue across a variety of tools like Snowflake, Databricks, BI tools, and artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, is becoming a necessity. Atlan is bringing a truly collaborative approach to the modern data stack," said Wardi.

Atlan is currently used by teams at large enterprises and high growth startups, including Unilever, Postman and Delhivery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“We are excited to partner with Insight as their significant expertise in backing ScaleUp SaaS companies will help accelerate our growth. We will be investing heavily in growing our product & engineering team in India and take great pride in pioneering a new wave of companies in India that are building world class products from India for the rest of the world," said Varun Banka, co-Founder of Atlan.

Atlan started out as an internal project at data for good firm, SocialCops, and was incubated across more than 200 data projects, including India’s National Data Platform, DISHA.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!