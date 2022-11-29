Atomberg in talks to raise funding at $425 million valuation

Earlier this year, Atomberg opened a manufacturing plant in Pune, spread over 350,000 sq. feet. The factory will have the capacity to manufacture as many as 750,000 fans a month. It will also support Atomberg’s entry into kitchen appliances with a manufacturing capacity of 25,000 mixer grinders per month. The firm claims it has reached an annual revenue run rate of ₹700 crore in the fan business and has sold its products to more than 1 million households.