Atomberg raises $20M in growth funding led by Jungle Ventures

“Within the last 18 months, we have seen almost a 5x growth in our monthly revenues from the pre-Covid times. This investment from Jungle Ventures and the confidence shown by our existing investors by participating in the round is another validation of the vision that we have to create a technology-led consumer durable brand that solves real consumer problems," said Manoj Meena, chief executive officer and co-founder of Atomberg Technologies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}