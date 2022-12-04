Auctus Cap hunts for ‘hidden gems’1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Founder Vikas Phadnis to invest in 2-3 companies over the next 6-9 months with a focus on startups in the emerging creator economy and consumer-tech sector
BENGALURU : Auctus Capital Services Pvt. Ltd, launched by EuroKids’ co-founder Vikas Phadnis, plans to invest in two to three companies over the next 6-9 months with a focus on startups in the emerging creator economy and consumer-tech sector.