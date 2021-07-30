Bengaluru: Automation startup Rocketium on Friday said it has raised $3.2 million as part of its Series A round, which saw participation from Emergent Ventures, 1Crowd, LetsVenture, and Blume Ventures.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to expand operations in the US, and for improving the product.

Prior to this round, Rocketium had raised its Pre-Series A round worth $1 million in 2018 which saw participation from 1Crowd and Blume Ventures.

Six-year-old Rocketium provides a creative automation platform that helps companies scale design and marketing operations, while accelerating performance for large-scale campaigns.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, Rocketium claims to enable rapid, high-volume creative production so marketers can launch impactful campaigns around display advertising, push, and in-app engagement. This also unburdens designers and marketers from mundane, repetitive tasks.

“We are thrilled to see Rocketium enhancing the work of growth marketers and designers alike. We operate in a unique space that straddles marketing and design operations, and this new round of funding will help us drive the next stage of product development and global expansion," said Satej Sirur, chief executive officer of Rocketium.

At present, the startup has clients across 14 countries including high growth startups such as BigBasket, cure.fit, Meesho, and Urban Company.

“While the pace of digital change and innovation has increased exponentially in recent years, the tools and processes for creative development have not kept up — and this is hindering brilliant marketing ideas from reaching their true potential. This is why we’re excited to partner with Rocketium, and bolster the company’s mission to dramatically accelerate design and marketing operations for greater impact," said Ankur Jain, founder and partner of Emergent Ventures.

Rocketium claims that it has increased design productivity by up to 90% for its clients, and streamlined key processes across the campaign lifecycle.

The startup was founded by Satej Sirur and Anurag Dwivedi, who are alumnus of Cornell and IIT Kanpur respectively, and have previously worked with the likes of Amazon, Microsoft, and TaxiForSure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.