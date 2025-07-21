Student loan provider Avanse Financial looks to raise $250 million in private round after shelving IPO
The startup filed draft papers with Sebi for an IPO last July. But after Indian companies raised a record ₹1.69 trillion through IPOs in 2024, the euphoria around public offerings appears to be softening in 2025 amid volatile market conditions.
Mumbai: Avanse Financial Services Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) backed by Kedaara Capital and Warburg Pincus, is looking to raise $200-250 million in a private round in which some of its existing investors will sell part of their stakes, three people with knowledge of the development said.