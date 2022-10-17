Avataar’s new fund to back B2B, SaaS startups3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM IST
- The new fund’s size may bump up to $400 million, and the investment cheque size will range between $15 million and $50 million
NEW DELHI: Avataar Venture Partners, floated by former executives of Norwest Venture Partners and Freshworks Inc., has launched a new venture capital fund with a target corpus of $350 million (about ₹2,800 crore). The fund will invest in 12-15 growth-stage startups that operate on business-to-business (B2B) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models.