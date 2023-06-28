Social networking app for gamers Qlan secures ₹1.7 crore in pre-seed round

Social networking app for gamers Qlan secures ₹1.7 crore in pre-seed round1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Qlan has had about 1 lakh combined downloads, since its launch in January 2023. It claims to have a user base of about 50,000 gamers. It focuses on the Indian subcontinent, central and southeast Asia, Europe, North & South America, South Africa, and the MENA regions
New Delhi: Avocore Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which runs Qlan, a social networking app designed for gamers, has secured a pre-seed round of $200,000. The company said it will use the funds to expand gamer networking, discovery, and content creation capabilities. Its investors include Marwah Sports, CIIE.CO, and Faad Network in the funding round.
