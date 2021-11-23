Awfis leases 64,000 sq ft office space to WayCool in Chennai, Bengaluru

“Reverse migration to Tier 2 cities, constant growth of new startups and increased occupier confidence driven by vaccination rates, have helped in overall improvement of the flex industry across the country. The flex market in India is evolving with many enterprises incorporating a flex space component in their portfolio. It is encouraging that flex spaces are currently operating at about 70%, with the trend moving towards pre-pandemic levels. Occupiers are looking at next-generation offices and the future workplaces will be unique to each occupier. Flex workspace operators must continue to focus on customization and providing on-demand workspaces," said Ramesh Nair, CEO (India) and MD (Market Development-Asia), Colliers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}