BENGALURU : With companies increasingly opting for managed offices, besides conventional workspaces, co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd is set to launch premium offerings for large enterprises.

Awfis seeks to offer Grade A properties, housing nine Gold workspaces, in line with evolving requirements of enterprises, for over 5,000 seats across 200,000 sq. ft in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by the year-end.

“Before covid, our customers were primarily SMEs (small, medium enterprises), startups and mid-sized corporates. But many larger companies have started looking at this space due to the pandemic and new realities such as work-from-home and the hub-and-spoke model. The changing times have ensured that companies across sectors realize the importance of well-managed integrated workspaces that provide Grade-A infrastructure, facilities and accessibility. Awfis Gold will emerge as the premium partner of choice for enterprises and CXOs who are looking towards a hybrid model of working for their teams," Amit Ramani, founder and chief executive officer, Awfis, said.

Awfis Gold will be offered at a 25-30% premium compared to its regular centres. Recently the startup launched a centre with 500 seats at Prestige Shantiniketan in Bengaluru and another at Rajapushpa Summit in Hyderabad.

Likewise, peer Smartworks has also provided around 600 seats to US’s Ocwen Financial Services, in Mumbai and Pune.

“Enterprises are reassessing their existing conventional office spaces and long-tenured leases, and opting for managed office spaces for flexibility, tech-enabled work environment, optimal utilisation of space to reduce cash outflows, agility and enhanced office experience," Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks, said

