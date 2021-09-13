Awon GameZ raises $2 million in seed funding

“Gaming is not just about regular games like Candy Crush; it’s also about skill-based games that engage serious ‘gamers. Now, if the word ‘gamer’ evokes imagery of young millennials wearing headphones immersed in their phone with fingers flashing all over the screen, you would be badly mistaken. Today’s gamers play card-based as well as fantasy games. Both these are categories that are high investment and high involvement genres for gamers," said investor Aditya Duggar.