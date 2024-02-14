Aye Finance expects 55% growth in AUM this year, eyes IPO in FY26
The company has focussed on cautious, selective funding and maintained a healthy 50% annualized growth rate
New Delhi: Aye Finance, a fintech startup, expects its assets under management (AUM) to escalate to ₹4,200 crore by the end of this year, with an anticipated growth to ₹5,500 crore by the end of fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). This growth trajectory will help set the stage for the company to consider an initial public offering (IPO), said Sanjay Sharma, the company’s founder and managing director.