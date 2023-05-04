Wakefit signs Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Besides being the face of the brand and spearheading upcoming campaigns, the actor will also help the brand in spreading awareness about sleep health and its importance in the modern context.
Manufacturer of mattresses, Wakefit Innovations Private Limited, has signed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as Wakefit.co’s brand ambassador. The company said it has roped in the actor to create resonance with the local community. Besides being the face of the brand and spearheading upcoming campaigns, the actor will also help the brand in spreading awareness about sleep health and its importance in the modern context.
