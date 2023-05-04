Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Wakefit signs Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador
Back

Manufacturer of mattresses, Wakefit Innovations Private Limited, has signed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as Wakefit.co’s brand ambassador. The company said it has roped in the actor to create resonance with the local community. Besides being the face of the brand and spearheading upcoming campaigns, the actor will also help the brand in spreading awareness about sleep health and its importance in the modern context.

Khurrana, in the digital ad films does a commentary the company has titled ‘Sleep India Sleep’ on sleep deprivation in the country. “With his dynamism and youthful energy, the actor can be seen urging the audience to prioritise their sleep health and take a pledge to sleep better. This video forms the initiation of the brand’s partnership with him and is in tandem with its marketing philosophy which aims to create meaningful conversations about improving the quality of sleep and home among Indians," the company said in a statement.

Khurrana said: “I’m excited to join forces with a brand that values innovation and practicality as much as I do. This partnership will be an opportunity to connect with diverse audience groups and help make a positive impact on their lives."

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and co-founder of the company said, “We are delighted to have him as our official brand ambassador, as we believe this will allow us to strengthen our brand identity across multiple regions in the country.“

The company received its Series D funding round of $40 million in January this year. Last year it also went into offline retail expansion with 22 stores across the country.

As per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian direct to consumer market was pegged at around $55 billion in 2022. The segment has an expected CAGR of 34.5% during 2022-27 and is likely to reach $100 billion by 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout