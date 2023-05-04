Manufacturer of mattresses, Wakefit Innovations Private Limited, has signed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as Wakefit.co’s brand ambassador. The company said it has roped in the actor to create resonance with the local community. Besides being the face of the brand and spearheading upcoming campaigns, the actor will also help the brand in spreading awareness about sleep health and its importance in the modern context.

Khurrana, in the digital ad films does a commentary the company has titled ‘Sleep India Sleep’ on sleep deprivation in the country. “With his dynamism and youthful energy, the actor can be seen urging the audience to prioritise their sleep health and take a pledge to sleep better. This video forms the initiation of the brand’s partnership with him and is in tandem with its marketing philosophy which aims to create meaningful conversations about improving the quality of sleep and home among Indians," the company said in a statement.

Khurrana said: “I’m excited to join forces with a brand that values innovation and practicality as much as I do. This partnership will be an opportunity to connect with diverse audience groups and help make a positive impact on their lives."

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and co-founder of the company said, “We are delighted to have him as our official brand ambassador, as we believe this will allow us to strengthen our brand identity across multiple regions in the country.“

The company received its Series D funding round of $40 million in January this year. Last year it also went into offline retail expansion with 22 stores across the country.

As per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the Indian direct to consumer market was pegged at around $55 billion in 2022. The segment has an expected CAGR of 34.5% during 2022-27 and is likely to reach $100 billion by 2025.