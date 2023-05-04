Wakefit signs Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Khurrana, in the digital ad films does a commentary the company has titled ‘Sleep India Sleep’ on sleep deprivation in the country. “With his dynamism and youthful energy, the actor can be seen urging the audience to prioritise their sleep health and take a pledge to sleep better. This video forms the initiation of the brand’s partnership with him and is in tandem with its marketing philosophy which aims to create meaningful conversations about improving the quality of sleep and home among Indians," the company said in a statement.