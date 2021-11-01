B Capital, others invest $50 mn in Fi

“Our vision is to help demystify finances for the users and help normalize their savings. So, we introduced the concept of FIT rules, where we have built things that make savings a lot more fun for users. So, for example, every time Virat Kohli hits a four, you can save ₹50 aside; every time you shop at Amazon, save some money aside; and now we have rules which we launched recently where every time you shop using Instagram for a couple of hours, say after 9pm, you can save money aside," said Gwalani.