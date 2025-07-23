B2B AI firm Gupshup secures $60 million in fresh funding, eyes IPO in 12–24 months
Summary
AI-powered messaging firm Gupshup raises $60 million in fresh equity and debt as it prepares for an IPO. CEO Beerud Sheth says India is a likely market for listing.
AI-driven B2B messaging platform Gupshup has raised $60 million (about ₹518 crore) in a new funding round, comprising a mix of equity and debt financing, as it gears up for a public market debut in the next 12 to 24 months.
