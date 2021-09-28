Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >B2B platform Bijnis raises $30 million in Series B round led by Westbridge Capital

B2B platform Bijnis raises $30 million in Series B round led by Westbridge Capital

Premium
The startup caters to manufacturers and small businesses in fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors.mint
2 min read . 05:30 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

Bijnis will use the capital to grow its customer base comprising retailers and manufacturers, besides creating more efficient tools to help manufacturers manage their operations and supply chains better

BENGALURU : Bijnis, a business-to-business (B2B) platform for manufacturers, has raised a $30 million (about 222 crore) Series B round led by Westbridge Capital. The round also saw the participation of existing investors InfoEdge, Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India, Bijnis said on Monday.

Bijnis, a business-to-business (B2B) platform for manufacturers, has raised a $30 million (about 222 crore) Series B round led by Westbridge Capital. The round also saw the participation of existing investors InfoEdge, Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India, Bijnis said on Monday.

Bijnis will use the capital to grow its customer base comprising retailers and manufacturers, besides creating more efficient tools to help manufacturers manage their operations and supply chains better.

Bijnis will use the capital to grow its customer base comprising retailers and manufacturers, besides creating more efficient tools to help manufacturers manage their operations and supply chains better.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bijnis, which was founded in 2015 by Siddharth Vij, Siddharth Rastogi, Shubham Agarwal and Chaitanya Rathi, connects factories and manufacturers, and looks to help them procure raw materials directly, besides managing logistics and payments.

“(Bijnis seeks) to take factories to the world by digitizing and building a globally integrated network of manufacturers on one platform. Our simple and scalable operating systems help manufacturers to improve overall efficiency as they run capacities at optimum levels," said Vij, chief executive, Bijnis.

The startup caters to manufacturers and small businesses in fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors.

While Bijnis is focusing on growing its base of direct manufacturers and factories, it will also look to launch new product tools for factory management next year, Vij added.

“Bijnis has carved a niche for itself as the B2B platform of choice in these categories and we are excited to be partners as they transform the ecosystem for these categories in India," said Sandeep Singhal, partner, Westbridge Capital.

Bijnis has more than 5,000 registered manufacturers and factory owners. It helps them source demand from over 100,000 small retailers. It aims to rope in 20,000 manufacturers and 1 million retailers within the next two years.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Premium

In bank deposits, a tale of strength and sorrow

Premium

Cinema stocks are lighting up, and for good reason

“The last 12 months have been transformational for Bijnis, and the scale of growth achieved is a clear outcome of the focused investments in the factory product as well as the retailer’s reach," said Sudipto Sannigrahi, vice-president, Matrix India.

Over the next two years, Bijnis will also focus on procuring demand from international markets for its manufacturing partners.

Bijnis had raised its Series A round worth $10 million co-led by Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India in July 2020.

The startup had also announced a secondary share sale, with the company’s early investors selling their share.

New investors buying into the company included Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal, Policybazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh and Ofbusiness founder Asish Mohapatra, among others.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!