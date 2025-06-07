Edtechs Simplilearn, UpGrad and Emeritus bank on B2B revenue as AI and GCC demand rises
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 07 Jun 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
As online learning popularity declines, edtech firms pivot towards B2B for stable revenue. Companies are enhancing enterprise offerings, focusing on AI and skills development, while reporting significant growth in their B2B segments amid a challenging market environment.
As the edtech sector grapples with waning interest in its core, consumer-focused online learning courses post-pandemic, major edtech and upskilling companies like Simplilearn, upGrad, and Emeritus are strategically shifting gears towards enabling enterprise learning.
