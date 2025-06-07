The goals are lofty. Mumbai-based upGrad, a traditionally consumer-facing business, expects 30-35% of its business coming from B2B in the next few years, from 20% currently. Simplilearn, which has offices in the US, Singapore and Bengaluru, and offers courses ranging from AI to digital marketing, gets 30% of its revenue from its enterprise segment, and expects a 50:50 split in two to three years.