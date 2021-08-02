B2B sales productivity startup, Nektar.ai has raised an additional $6 million seed round of funding led by B Capital Group, 3One4 Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.

The round saw high profile Angel Investors like Amit Midha (President, APJ at Dell), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO-OYO Hotels), Kevin Merritt (Ex-President Data and Insights- Tyler Technologies), Evan Davidson (VP APJ at SentinelOne), Deep Nishar (Senior Managing Partner at Softbank), Tom Donlea (VP & GM APAC- EKATA) and several other prominent Go To Market leaders in the US-Asia cross border SaaS ecosystem also participated in the round.

The company intends to use the funding to accelerate product development and hire talent for its core team across product, engineering, and GTM functions.

In November, the company raised $2.15 million led by Nexus Venture Partners. The latest round of funding takes the total seed amount raised by the company to $8.1 million, making it one of the biggest seed rounds for a SaaS company in Asia.

The company has opened up its waitlist, and interested customers can sign up for early access to the product on the company's website.

“2020 transformed the world of B2B sales and fundamentally changed the way B2B selling and buying gets done. Modern, fast-growing distributed teams work in data silos and operate many disconnected sales and marketing tools. This leads to problems like poor visibility into the revenue data, accountability gaps across revenue function, inconsistent playbook adoption and lack of collaboration within revenue teams, making it harder to create a repeatable sales process and a predictable revenue engine. We want to enable growing SaaS sales teams to execute a scalable revenue engine and unlock their growth flywheel faster" said Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, Co-founder and CEO.

Founded in 2020 by seasoned early-stage SaaS business leaders Abhijeet Vijayvergiya and Aravind Ravi Sulekha, Nektar.ai has been in stealth mode to date, working with select customers in India and the US in private beta. It plans to come out of the beta and launch the product for general availability in the first half of 2022.

Nektar.ai’s AI-powered guided selling solution sits adjacent to CRM systems like Salesforce. It captures buyer/seller data scattered across sources such as Email, Calendar, Web Conference, and communication tools like Slack, CRM, LinkedIn and WhatsApp to provide timely insights on leading indicators. Additionally, it also surfaces these insights into workflow tools like email, Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams for seamless collaboration across customer-facing revenue teams.

