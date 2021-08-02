B2B sales productivity startup Nektar.ai closes seed round of $8.1 million

“2020 transformed the world of B2B sales and fundamentally changed the way B2B selling and buying gets done. Modern, fast-growing distributed teams work in data silos and operate many disconnected sales and marketing tools. This leads to problems like poor visibility into the revenue data, accountability gaps across revenue function, inconsistent playbook adoption and lack of collaboration within revenue teams, making it harder to create a repeatable sales process and a predictable revenue engine. We want to enable growing SaaS sales teams to execute a scalable revenue engine and unlock their growth flywheel faster" said Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, Co-founder and CEO.