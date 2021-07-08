Backpacker hostel brand GoStops raises $1 million in pre-series A round

Pallavi Agarwal, CEO, and co-founder of GoStops said, “This pandemic has challenged lives in an unprecedented manner. Despite that, we saw a robust demand recovery from our young travellers post the first wave, and the same is happening today. This has helped us validate strong market-need fundamentals and business model resilience. This is also an opportune time for us to aggressively expand supply across the country to cater to the needs of the ever-increasing number of Gen Z travellers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}