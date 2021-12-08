Backpacker hostel company GoStops raises $1 million in bridge round

Pallavi Agarwal the company's founder said the company has grown 2.5x on a quarter-on-quarter basis to an average run rate of $2.5 million. "The funding will allow us to leverage the opportunity presented to us in a post-pandemic India to grow to $5 million by June 2022. We intend to cater to the exponentially growing market of youth travellers in India, who have stepped out to explore the country after a very stress-inducing two years of the pandemic," she said.