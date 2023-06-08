Bain Capital acquires specialty chemicals maker Porus Labs

Bain Capital acquires specialty chemicals maker Porus Labs2 min read 08 Jun 2023, 11:05 PM IST
In FY22, Porus posted net sales of ₹806.7 crore, a 19% rise from ₹678.4 crore in FY21. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 97% to ₹241.6 crore from ₹122.9 crore during the period.
Bengaluru: Private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired Hyderabad-based Porus Laboratories as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of investments in the specialty chemicals sector. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×