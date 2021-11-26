Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Friday announced its association with TropoGo, a deep-tech start-up, for the distribution of one-of-its-kind drone insurance products in India.

The product will cover damage to the drone and payload it carries, third-party liability along with additional covers for BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight), endorsement and night flying endorsement.

"The insurance protection offered for the Damage to the Drone & Payload it carries will provide coverage for the replacement or repair, accidental loss of or damage to the UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) arising from the risks covered, including disappearance if the UAS is unreported after the commencement of Flight. Third-Party Liability coverage will cover legal liabilities like bodily damage or property damage claims to third parties arising out of usage and operation of drones," a company release said.

Companies can also avail customized insurance coverage for fleet requirements. In addition, the company is also introducing a well-crafted insurance product for the manufacturer’s specific needs which includes transit, fire, cyber, and D&O aimed at covering emerging business operations, making it a full suite of insurance products for the drone industry.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, “The drone ecosystem is becoming sophisticated with a significant projected dynamic growth in the global aerospace segment. With such progression comes new-age risks which need to be safeguarded against by providing customer-centric innovative insurance solutions with a focus on superior service. Our strategic partnership with TropoGo will enable Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to provide a comprehensive drone insurance protection cover to their extensive network of customers so as to ensure a worry-free flying experience for customers."

Speaking on the association, Sandipan Sen, founder and Product Owner of TropoGo said, "While working with the Indian Drone Ecosystem, we understood that the risk exposure for manufacturers has largely been unaddressed. To address the need, we have joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance which will empower us to further expand the insurance offering to the vibrant & rapidly growing Indian Drone Ecosystem. We aim to make these unique insurance products easily accessible to manufacturers to safeguard their business operations."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.