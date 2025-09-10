Baker’s Dozen on the block just as India’s bakery market heats up
Summary
- The Baker’s Dozen, backed by Wipro Consumer Care and Fireside Ventures, has hired JM Financial to explore a ₹500-600 crore sale.
- The move comes as India’s bakery market consolidates, with rival brands drawing investor interest amid surging demand for artisanal breads, desserts, and healthier options.
Mumbai: The Baker’s Dozen, which is backed by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures and Fireside Ventures, is exploring options for a sale, even as it had outlined plans last year to expand in India and overseas.
