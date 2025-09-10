Baker’s Dozen on the block just as India’s bakery market heats up

Mumbai: The Baker’s Dozen, which is backed by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures and Fireside Ventures, is exploring options for a sale, even as it had outlined plans last year to expand in India and overseas.

The artisanal bakery brand has appointed JM Financial to manage the sale and expects a valuation of ₹500-600 crore, two people said, adding that strategic investors will be approached shortly for buying the company.

India’s expanding bakery market has seen new companies come up and attracted investors owing to a growing appetite for desserts and confectioneries, including healthy variants.

However, The Baker’s Dozen isn’t looking for fresh investments due to its moderating growth, and could make use of a larger company's reach and distribution systems, the two people said, declining to be identified.

“The company is unlikely to opt for any further capital raise as a strategic sale makes more sense for them to address a larger target base," one of them said.

The Baker’s Dozen did not respond to Mint’s emails sent on Monday evening. JM Financial declined to comment.

Founded by Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain in 2013, The Baker’s Dozen began with making and selling breads and crackers, eventually adding cakes, cookies, and premixes that use natural ingredients.

The company sells its products through a vast network of its own and other general stores such as Reliance Retail and More Retail across 33 cities in India, as well as through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

The Baker’s Dozen has raised about $9 million across three fundraising rounds and was last valued at around ₹125 crore, show data from market intelligence provider Tracxn. It also counts Mirabilis Investment Trust and She Capital among its investors.

Last year, the company outlined plans to expand its presence beyond India’s metro cities as well as create a strong distribution network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Its net revenue in 2023-24 grew to ₹45.36 crore from ₹41.86 crore in the year prior, as per documents sourced by markets intelligence platform Tofler.

However, the company downsized its own store operations, helping narrow its ebitda loss to ₹11.59 crore in FY24 from a loss of ₹14.20 crore in FY23. FY25 financials weren’t available.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, is a measure of core operational efficiency.

Hotter, healthier, and consolidating

Low barriers to entry in the bakery market and the largely fragmented nature of the sector has led to several new players setting up shop and raising funds in recent years. These companies have been able to scale up fast, benefitting from distribution channels such as quick-commerce.

Last month, private equity firm ChrysCapital acquired an 85% stake in deserts chain Theobroma for ₹2,400 crore. The Belgian Waffle Co is in talks with venture capital firm Norwest Venture Partners to buy the company for ₹350-500 crore, the Economic Times reported last month.

Other recent deals in the baking space include The Health Factory’s $3.5 million fundraise led by Peak XV Partners last year, and online cake-delivery platform Bakingo’s $16 million fundraise from Faering Capital in 2023.

Years earlier, Mexican bakery brand Grupo Bimbo made two key acquisitions in India. In 2017, it acquired a controlling stake in Ready Roti India (which operated under the Harvest Gold brand), and in 2021 bought Modern Foods from Everstone Capital.

India’s bakery market is expected to reach $31.5 billion in nine years from $13.8 billion in 2024, according to a report by IMARC Group.

The market research firm said changing consumer preferences driven by factors such as western food trends, increased consumption of cakes and ready-to-eat food, and expanding retail and e-commerce sectors are fueling growth in this market.

This, in turn, is prompting manufacturers to introduce healthier options and invest in research and development to meet evolving consumer demand, it said.

Natasha Treasurywala, partner at corporate law firm Desai and Diwanji, said deal-making in the bakery space is primarily driven by consumer demand for foods that are no longer restricted to items like pastries but include gluten free, organic, sugar free, keto and other options.

“This coupled with higher disposable income has led to a huge growth spurt for this sector and investors are seeing great potential over the next few years," she said.

“The main driver for bakeries to consolidate is not just the obvious one of scalability but also distribution," Treasurywala added. “In order to scale up, a good distribution network is paramount, and it is difficult to achieve this on a standalone basis by such businesses."